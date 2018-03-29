Ipswich boss McCarthy to leave club at the end of the season

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy will leave the Championship side when his contract expires at the end of the season, the club's owner Marcus Evans said on Thursday.

"Mick and I had a discussion and we both agreed that this was the best way forward for him and for Ipswich Town," Evans told the club's website (http://www.itfc.co.uk).

"It never got to the point where we actually talked about a new contract. It just felt right that it was time for us both to look at different options... in his six years here he has made us a very competitive club in what is a competitive league."

Assistant manager Terry Connor will also depart at the end of the season.

Former Ireland manager McCarthy, who joined Ipswich in November 2012, guided the club to the playoffs in the 2014-15 campaign where they lost to Norwich in the semi-finals. They have struggled for consistency this season and are currently 12th in the table.

Ipswich travel to Birmingham City on Saturday.

