Ireland build lead after England dismissed for 85
England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday.
LONDON: Ireland were in a dominant position at tea on the first day of their four-day test against England at Lord's after bowling the hosts out for 85 and then reaching 127-2 in reply on Wednesday.
In a dream start to their first test match against England, Tim Murtagh took five for 13 as England were bowled out before lunch in a Lord's test for the first time.
Sam Curran took two wickets after the break to make inroads into the Ireland order but Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership to put the visitors in an unexpected position of strength.
They lead by 42 runs with Balbirnie on 51 and Stirling on 35.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)