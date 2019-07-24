Ireland build lead after England dismissed for 85

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday.

LONDON: Ireland were in a dominant position at tea on the first day of their four-day test against England at Lord's after bowling the hosts out for 85 and then reaching 127-2 in reply on Wednesday.

In a dream start to their first test match against England, Tim Murtagh took five for 13 as England were bowled out before lunch in a Lord's test for the first time.

Sam Curran took two wickets after the break to make inroads into the Ireland order but Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership to put the visitors in an unexpected position of strength.

They lead by 42 runs with Balbirnie on 51 and Stirling on 35.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)