Ireland build lead after England dismissed for 85

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day test against Ireland at Lord's on Wednesday.

Cricket - Test Match - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 24, 2019 England's Olly Stone is bowled by Ireland's Mark Adair Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
LONDON: Ireland were in a dominant position at tea on the first day of their four-day test against England at Lord's after bowling the hosts out for 85 and then reaching 127-2 in reply on Wednesday.

In a dream start to their first test match against England, Tim Murtagh took five for 13 as England were bowled out before lunch in a Lord's test for the first time.

Sam Curran took two wickets after the break to make inroads into the Ireland order but Andy Balbirnie and Paul Stirling shared an unbeaten third-wicket partnership to put the visitors in an unexpected position of strength.

They lead by 42 runs with Balbirnie on 51 and Stirling on 35.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

