Ireland call up Murphy in place of injured backrow Conan

KOBE, Japan: Ireland backrower Jordi Murphy was called up in place of Jack Conan on Sunday, a day after the Leinster number eight was ruled out of the World Cup after breaking his foot, the Irish Rugby Football Union said.

Conan impressed when he was called off the bench early in the opening 27-3 win over Scotland and looked set to start in Saturday's shock 19-12 loss to hosts Japan but hurt his foot in training.

Ulster's Murphy, who featured in the last World Cup and was close to making the cut this time, is comfortable at number eight or flanker and is likely to feature in the remaining pool games against Russia and Samoa after Ireland fielded an unchanged pack for their first two games.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin in Kobe; Editing by Stephen Coates)