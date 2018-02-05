Ireland flanker Van der Flier to miss rest of season

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Six Nations win over France, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Rugby Union - England v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 27/2/16 Mike Brown of England in action with Josh Van der Flier of Ireland Reuters / Stefan Wermuth Livepic

The 24-year-old hobbled off before halftime in Ireland's 15-13 victory in Paris and his replacement Dan Leavy is expected to start against Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne has rejoined the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

