Ireland flanker Van der Flier to miss rest of season

REUTERS: Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury in the Six Nations win over France, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

The 24-year-old hobbled off before halftime in Ireland's 15-13 victory in Paris and his replacement Dan Leavy is expected to start against Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

Prop Dave Kilcoyne has rejoined the squad after recovering from a knee injury.

