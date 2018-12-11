Ireland flyhalf Sexton extends contract until 2021

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton signed a new deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Tuesday that committed him to Ireland and Leinster until the end of 2020-21 season.

REUTERS: Flyhalf Johnny Sexton signed a new deal with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) on Tuesday that committed him to Ireland and Leinster until the end of 2020-21 season.

The 33-year-old Sexton, who was crowned the World Player of the Year last month, played a pivotal role in Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam victory, a series win in Australia and their first ever win over New Zealand on home soil.

Advertisement

With Leinster, Sexton claimed an unprecedented European Champions Cup and Pro14 double.

"I am delighted to sign a new IRFU contract to continue to play for Leinster and Ireland," Sexton said in a statement.

"It is where I have always wanted to play. We get looked after extremely well here and it is an exciting time for Irish rugby."

Sexton helped the British and Irish Lions to a series victory in Australia in 2013 and a draw with New Zealand last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)