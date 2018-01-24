Ireland manager O'Neill extends deal until 2020

REUTERS: Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has signed a contract extension through to 2020, the country's Football Association (FAI) said on Tuesday, ending speculation he could return to the club game.

O'Neill was linked with the Stoke City job when Mark Hughes was sacked this month, but rejected the chance to return to Premier League management, according to British media reports.

"Martin O’Neill has signed a contract extension to remain on as Ireland manager until 2020!," the FAI announced on its official Twitter feed.

The 65-year-old O'Neill, who replaced Italian Giovanni Trapattoni as Ireland manager in 2013, will continue to be assisted by ex-Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, after the FAI said his backroom team had also extended their deals.

O'Neill, whose side reached the 2016 European Championship finals in France but failed to book a spot at this year's World Cup, will be in charge for the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

(Writing by Toby Davis in London; Editing by Ken Ferris)

