Ireland names team to play New Zealand

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named the following team on Thursday for their match against New Zealand in Dublin on Saturday:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Kieran Marmion, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Luke McGrath, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

