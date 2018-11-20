Ireland release six to play for provinces in PRO-14

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Ireland have released six players who featured in Saturday's historic win over world champions New Zealand to go back and play for their provinces, despite a last test of the year against the United States in Dublin on Saturday.

Sean Cronin, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Jack McGrath and James Ryan are all available to play in the PRO-14 competition which resumes at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

Loose forward Peter O'Mahony, named man of the match after Ireland beat the All Blacks 16-9 for a first-ever triumph over the Kiwis on home soil, will have his training load managed this week after suffering a dead leg on Saturday.

Dan Leavy is ruled out, however, with a neck strain and returns to Leinster for further medical treatment.

Leavy had been named to play against the All Blacks but was then taken out of the team on the eve of the game because of fatigue.

Ireland are expected to make wholesale changes for the test against the Americans when coach Joe Schmidt names his team on Thursday.

