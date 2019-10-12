Ireland's Aki given red card in 29th minute against Samoa

Ireland were reduced to 14 men in the 29th minute of their crunch World Cup Pool A clash against Samoa in Fukuoka on Saturday after inside centre Bundee Aki was given a red card for a high tackle on flyhalf Ulupano Seuteni.

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool A - Ireland v Samoa
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool A - Ireland v Samoa - Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium, Fukuoka, Japan - October 12, 2019. Ireland's Bundee Aki is shown a red card by referee REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Ireland, who need a bonus point win to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals, were leading 21-5 when referee Nic Berry sent Aki off after a TMO review of the clash.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

