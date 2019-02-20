Ireland's Henderson avoids suspension ahead of Italy clash

Sport

Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson is available for Sunday's Six Nations clash with Italy after avoiding suspension for a tackle in last week's Pro14 victory over the Ospreys.

British &amp; Irish Lions Iain Henderson during press conference
FILE PHOTO: Britain Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Press Conference - WRU National Centre of Excellence, Vale of Glamorgan, Wales - 15/5/17 British & Irish Lions Iain Henderson during press conference Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Henderson was cited for dangerous play towards Ospreys flanker Sam Cross last Friday and faced a minimum two-week ban for the alleged infringement of law 9.11.

A disciplinary panel acknowledged the foul in a hearing on Tuesday but said that it merited a yellow card only, thereby clearing the 26-year-old to represent his country.

"The player is free to play," the panel said in a statement, while observing that Henderson had been attempting a legitimate manoeuvre which was destabilised by another player.

"As the act did not merit an on-field red card, the citing complaint was not upheld."

Henderson, who missed the opening two rounds of the Six Nations championship due to a finger injury, was named in Ireland's 34-man squad for the clash in Rome.

Reigning champions Ireland were beaten by England in their tournament opener before they defeated Scotland.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

Source: Reuters

