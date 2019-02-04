Ireland's Stander likely to miss four weeks with facial injury

Ireland back row forward CJ Stander has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a facial injury, the main injury victim from the opening Six Nations defeat to England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

DUBLIN: Ireland back row forward CJ Stander has been ruled out for up to four weeks with a facial injury, the main injury victim from the opening Six Nations defeat to England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Stander left the field just past the hour-mark and was sent for scans, with reports suggesting he had fractures to his cheek and eye socket.

Irish Rugby on Monday confirmed his absence for the coming weeks, which means the South African-born forward is unlikely to return before Ireland's fourth Six Nations fixture at home to France on Mar. 10.

Coach Joe Schmidt does have a few other injury concerns ahead of the trip to Murrayfield to face Scotland on Saturday, with lock Devin Toner (ankle) and centre Garry Ringrose (hamstring) both to be assessed over the next 24 hours.

Wing Keith Earls (hip) will also be managed through the next few days as he recovers from a knock picked up in the weekend 32-20 defeat, a poor start to Ireland's defence of their Six Nations crown.

