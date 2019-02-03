Ireland's Stander may miss rest of Six Nations with facial injury

Ireland number eight CJ Stander is a doubt for the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a facial injury in Saturday's 32-20 defeat by England in Dublin.

REUTERS: Ireland number eight CJ Stander is a doubt for the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a facial injury in Saturday's 32-20 defeat by England in Dublin.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt told reporters after the match that Stander had been sent for a scan, while also confirming injuries to second row Devin Toner and wing Keith Earls.

Advertisement

"Keith Earls is pretty sore, with a hip issue, he got hit a couple of times early, he was very sore," Schmidt said. "CJ Stander we think has a facial injury and has gone for a scan. Devin Toner rolled his ankle, just taking a kickoff.

"Beyond that there are physical and emotional bruises there for sure."

South African-born Stander's brother-in-law Ryk Neethling, the Olympic gold medal winning swimmer and former world champion, posted a picture of himself with Stander after the match on Twitter.

"Not the result we wanted but an incredible experience nonetheless and proud of @CJStander playing 62 mins with two fractures in his cheek and eye socket," Neethling said in the tweet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)