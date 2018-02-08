Ireland team to face Italy in the Six Nations

Sport

Ireland team to face Italy in the Six Nations

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Rugby Union - Ireland Captain's Run - Stade de France Stadium, Saint-Denis, France - February 2, 2018 Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt during the captain's run REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Bookmark

DUBLIN: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jack Conan, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Quinn Roux, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark