Ireland team to face Italy in the Six Nations
DUBLIN: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Italy in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-Jack Conan, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Jack McGrath.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Quinn Roux, 20-CJ Stander, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour.
