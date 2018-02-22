Ireland team to face Wales in the Six Nations
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Wales in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
DUBLIN: Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Wales in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Chris Farrell, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray; 8-CJ Stander, 7-Dan Leavy, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-Devin Toner, 4-James Ryan, 3-Andrew Porter, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy.
Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-John Ryan, 19-Quinn Roux, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Fergus McFadden.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)