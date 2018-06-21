Ireland team to play Australia in third test

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has named the following team to face Australia in their series-deciding third test in Sydney on Saturday.

Team: 15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Johnny Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Peter O'Mahony (captain), 6-CJ Stander, 5-James Ryan, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Sean Cronin, 1-Jack McGrath.

Replacements: 16-Niall Scanell, 17-Cian Healy, 18-John Ryan, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Jordi Murphy, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Ross Byrne, 23-Jordan Larmour.

