Ireland team to play England in Six Nations

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt named the following team to face England in the Six Nations in Dublin on Saturday:

15-Robbie Henshaw, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Devin Toner, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Quinn Roux, 20-Sean O'Brien, 21-John Cooney, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Jordan Larmour.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

