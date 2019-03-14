Ireland team to play Wales in Six Nations

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Thursday named the following team to face Wales in their Six Nations clash at Cardiff on Saturday:

15-Rob Kearney, 14-Keith Earls, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Bundee Aki, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 9-Conor Murray, 8-CJ Stander, 7-Sean O'Brien, 6-Peter O'Mahony, 5-James Ryan, 4-Tadhg Beirne, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Rory Best (captain), 1-Cian Healy

Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-Quinn Roux, 20-Jack Conan, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Jack Carty, 23-Jordan Larmour.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Source: Reuters

