Ireland v France women's Six Nations game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak - French federation

REUTERS: The women's Six Nations game between Ireland and France has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the French camp, the French rugby federation told Reuters on Thursday.

The game was scheduled for Sunday in Dublin after France had agreed to play away to avoid a 14-day quarantine for the Irish upon their return home.

Les Bleues drew 13-13 against Scotland last Sunday, a result that handed the title to England.

England will be looking to secure a Grand Slam against Wales at the weekend.

The French men host Ireland on Saturday in the Six Nations finale despite a nationwide lockdown announced by president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

