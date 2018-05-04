Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season

Ireland winger Andrew Trimble has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close a 70-test international career and hanging up his boots as Ulster's most-capped player.

REUTERS: Ireland winger Andrew Trimble has announced that he will retire at the end of the season, bringing to a close a 70-test international career and hanging up his boots as Ulster's most-capped player.

The versatile 33-year-old played at two World Cups for Ireland in 2011 and 2011, missed out on a third in 2015 as he struggled with a toe injury and had clearly decided that next year's tournament in Japan is beyond him.

"These have been some of the most fulfilling days of my life and I feel nothing but gratitude for them," Trimble said in a statement.

"But there's no way of stopping time and I see that each day in the lives of my young children, who are now close to beating me over 5 metres."

Trimble was his country's Player of the Year when Ireland won the Six Nations in 2014 and was in the team which gave the country its first win over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016.

He made his debut for Ulster as a teenager and went on to play a record 229 times for his province.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)