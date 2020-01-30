Irish government backs rescue package for governing body

DUBLIN: Ireland's government agreed on Thursday to support a financial rescue package for the Football Association of Ireland, including a restoration and doubling of its state funding that it said would ensure Irish soccer has a secure future.

The FAI's auditors said last month it could not guarantee the governing body could continue as a going concern after an ordered restatement of its accounts increased its overall liability to 55 million euros.

State funding, suspended last April amid a series of corporate governance scandals, will be doubled to 5.8 million euros a year until 2023. The government will also provide an interest free loan of 2.5 million euros each year until 2022, Sport Minister Shane Ross said in a statement.

