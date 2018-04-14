Irish rugby union revokes contracts of players acquitted of rape

BELFAST: The governing body of Irish rugby has revoked the contracts of two players acquitted of rape, citing "the core values of the game", after a trial exposed their use of degrading language towards the woman who accused them.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement both the national organisation and the Ulster Rugby club had revoked the contracts of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding with immediate effect.

