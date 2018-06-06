Israel blames Palestinians for cancellation of Argentina friendly

Israel on Wednesday blamed Palestinian pressure for Argentina's cancellation of its World Cup warmup against Israel, a match that had been set for contested Jerusalem.

The Palestinians accused Israel of using the fixture and the participation of Barcelona ace Lionel Messi to underpin its disputed claim to Jerusalem, which U.S. President Donald Trump recognised last year as Israel's capital in a break from international consensus.

