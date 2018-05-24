Istanbul to stage 2020 Champions League final - UEFA

KIEV: Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium will host the 2020 Champions League final, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin announced after an executive committee meeting on Thursday.

The 76,000-capacity stadium hosted the thrilling 2005 showpiece where Liverpool came back from 3-0 down at halftime to draw 3-3 with AC Milan and win a penalty shoot-out. The venue beat competition from Lisbon's Estadio da Luz, where Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 4-1 after extra-time in the 2014 final.

Advertisement

Ceferin also announced that the Gdansk Arena in Poland will host the 2020 Europa League final, while the Austria Arena was chosen as the venue for the 2020 Women's Champions League final.

The 43,000-capacity Gdansk Arena was chosen ahead of FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao, although the latter was named as the venue for the 2020 UEFA Super Cup final, played between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Real Madrid meet Liverpool in Saturday's Champions League final in Kiev, while Olympique Lyonnais were in action against VfL Wolfsburg later on Thursday in the women's showpiece in the same city.

Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium hosts the 2019 men's final, with the Groupama Arena in Budapest staging the women's final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)