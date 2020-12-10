Italian footballer and World Cup winner Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

ROME: Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, Italian media reported on Thursday (Dec 10).

They paid tribute to 'Pablito', the star striker who was banned for his part in a betting scandal but returned and won the Ballon D'Or the same year.

Rossi won two Serie A titles, one European Cup and the Coppa Italia during four years at Juve, but it is his time for the national team which is most fondly remembered, as his six goals led Italy to victory in Spain 38 years ago.

