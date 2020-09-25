Italian Ganna wins individual time trial world title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

IMOLA, Italy: Pre-race favourite Filippo Ganna won his maiden individual time trial world title on home soil as the Italian crushed his rivals over 32 kilometres on Friday.

The 24-year-old, a four-times individual pursuit world champion on the track, clocked 35 minutes 54 seconds to beat Belgian Wout van Aert by 26 seconds.

Swiss Stefan Kung took third place, 29 seconds off the pace, according to provisional timings.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)