Tennis: Federer eases into third round in Rome

ROME: World number three Roger Federer eased into the third round of the WTA and ATP Italian Open on Thursday (May 16) with a straight sets win over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Federer won through 6-4, 6-3 against the 72nd-ranked Sousa and will play Croatian 13th seed Borna Coric later in the day for a place in the quarter-finals after rain delays wiped out play on Wednesday.

Federer, a four-time finalist in Rome, returns to Italy after skipping the clay season for the last two years as he concentrated on his grass game.