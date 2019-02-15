Italian Serie B club Palermo sold again

MILAN: Italian Serie B club Palermo said it had been sold again on Thursday, the second time in three months that it has changed hands.

A statement on the club website said that Daniela De Angeli and Rino Foschi had finalised "an agreement regarding the transfer of ownership of the Palermo Football Club" from British-based Sport Capital Group.

De Angeli worked as a club administrator for 15 years under former president Maurizio Zamparini, who ran the club from 2002 until last year and employed more than 40 coaches during that time.

Foschi, currently the club's technical director, was named as president.

Palermo said that the move represented “a preparatory step ahead of the arrival of a new major investor who is drawing up their industrial plan for the club."

Palermo's fortunes have fluctuated over the past 20 years.

In Zamparini’s first few years, they routinely finished in the top half of Serie A, played in the UEFA Cup several times and had four players in Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning squad.

They were relegated to Serie B in 2013, bounced back the following season but went down again in 2017.

Despite uncertainty off the field, Palermo are second in Serie B with 41 points, one behind Brescia who they host in a top-of-the-table match on Friday.

