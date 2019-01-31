Italy captain Parisse returns for Scotland clash

Italy captain Sergio Parisse has been recalled to the side after injury to face Scotland at Murrayfield in their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

The 35-year-old No. 8, who missed the November internationals, will make a record 66th Six Nations appearance, putting him one ahead of Ireland's Brian O'Driscoll who played 65 times in the tournament between 2000 and 2014.

Hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini is set to make his 100th Italy appearance while coach Conor O'Shea will give an international debut to lock David Sisi.

Sisi will become the 26th player to get his first cap in the Irishman's two-and-a-half years in charge.

Team - 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Angelo Esposito, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Tommaso Castello, 11-Michele Campagnaro, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Abraham Steyn, 6-Sebastien Negri, 5-Dean Budd, 4-David Sisi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Cherif Traore, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Jimmy Tuivaiti, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Ian McKinley, 23-Edoardo Padovani

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ed Osmond)