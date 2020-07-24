Italy could allow fans into stadiums from September

Italy could allow spectators back into football stadiums in September if the COVID-19 situation allows, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, adding that capacity would be limited.

The top two divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and Serie B, resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. However, all matches have been played behind closed doors since then.

"If the epidemiological curve allows, fans can return to stadiums in September," Spadafora told state broadcast Rai in a radio interview.

"Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, but we will have to respect a whole series of measures that are being studied at the moment."

