Italy make two changes to team for Wales clash

ROME: Italy have made only two changes to their team to face Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday in a nod from coach Conor O’Shea to their late comeback in their season opener away to Scotland last weekend.

Italy were 33-3 down going into the last 10 minutes of the game at Murrayfield but ran in three quick unanswered tries to eventually go down 33-20 in a late statement of their potential.

Nicola Quaglio is the only change in the pack as he comes into the front row in place of Andrea Lovotti, who misses out because of a bout of ‘flu.

Michele Campagnaro moves from wing to centre to replace Tommaso Castello, who is also sick, which allows Edoardo Padovani, one of the try scorers last week, to come into the starting XV.

Guglielmo Palazzani started last week in Scotland as a last-minute replacement when Tito Tebaldi was injured in the warm-up and continues at scrumhalf with experienced Edoardo Gori, who has 68 caps, as his back up on the bench.

Italy will be looking to snap a run of 17 matches without success in the Six Nations.

They have won twice in their past 26 games against the Welsh, both in Rome back in 2003 and 2007.

Team: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Angelo Esposito, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Guglielmo Palazzani, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain), 7-Brahm Steyn, 6-Sebastien Negri, 5-Dean Budd, 4-David Sisi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 1-Nicola Quaglio

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Cherif Traore, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Marco Barbini, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Ian McKinley, 23-Tomasso Benvenuti

