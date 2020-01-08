Italy's antitrust probes nine top soccer clubs over unfair ticket conditions

Italy's competition watchdog has opened probes into nine soccer clubs in the country's top Serie A division, including champions Juventus, over alleged unfair ticket conditions.

Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Sampdoria - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 6, 2020 A fan outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

In a statement on Tuesday the regulator said the purpose of the proceedings was to see whether some of the clauses in tickets might prevent consumers seeking reimbursement should matches be postponed or football grounds closed.

Other clubs being probed include Atalanta, Inter Milan, Lazio, AC Milan and AS Roma, the antitrust said.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

