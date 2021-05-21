Italy's Inter Milan secures financing deal with Oaktree funds - sources

Inter Milan has secured a financing deal to help out the Italian soccer club from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, two sources close to the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sampdoria - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 8, 2021 Inter Milan players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

Chinese retail giant Suning has controlled Inter Milan since 2016 through Luxembourg-based vehicle Great Horizon Sarl.

It has been seeking new resources to shore up the club's finances to overcome fallout from the health pandemic.

Inter Milan was crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Source: Reuters

