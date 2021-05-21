Italy's Inter Milan secures financing deal with Oaktree funds - sources

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Inter Milan has secured a financing deal to help out the Italian soccer club from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, two sources close to the matter said.

Chinese retail giant Suning has controlled Inter Milan since 2016 through Luxembourg-based vehicle Great Horizon Sarl.

It has been seeking new resources to shore up the club's finances to overcome fallout from the health pandemic.

Inter Milan was crowned Serie A champions this month for the first time in 11 years.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)