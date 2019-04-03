Italy's Olympic chiefs 'optimistic' as IOC visits 2026 Winter Games sites

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy - Italian Olympic Committee president Giovanni Malago said Tuesday (Apr 2) optimism is high as International Olympic Committee inspectors began a five-day visit of proposed sites for the 2026 Winter Games bid, starting in Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites.

The ski resort in the north-east of Italy, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1956 and will stage the 2021 world alpine skiing championships, is presenting a joint bid with financial capital Milan.

"I'm optimistic after the first day but I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground," said Malago.

"The sites, the clusters, were presented perfectly. I think the commission's judgement will be positive.

"It's a stage race, what we're doing today is not a warm-up, it's already part of the competition that will be the vote (on June 24)."

The IOC inspectors are visiting northern Italy from Tuesday to Saturday, after having already carried out a similar visit in Stockholm, which is also bidding for the Games.

Cortina d'Ampezzo would host the women's alpine skiing, curling, luge, bobsleigh and skeleton events.

"There's a long history here, going back to 1956 (Olympics)," continued Malago. "Everything is easily accessible and at the moment it seems to me that that's only possible at Cortina."

Reports on both bids are expected by the end of May with a final vote scheduled at the IOC Session in Lausanne on Jun 24.

Italy have hosted the Olympic three times, with the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, and Rome hosting the 1960 Summer Games.