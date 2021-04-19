Italy's Serie A clubs meet on Monday on Super League - sources

ROME: Italy's top flight Serie A league is set to meet on Monday at 1530 GMT to discuss a decision by 12 European clubs to launch a new Super League, two sources said.

Top clubs from England, Spain and Italy, including Juventus FC and Manchester United, announced on Sunday the breakaway competition to rival UEFA Champions League, with the plans being condemned by soccer authorities, political leaders and former players.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Giulia Segreti; editing by Valentina Za)