Italy's Serie A grants CVC-led consortium exclusive talks on media unit - sources
The club representatives of Italy's Serie A have agreed to enter exclusive talks with a private equity fund consortium led by CVC for the sale of a stake in the soccer league's media unit, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The consortium, which includes Advent and state-backed fund FSI, will be granted a four-week exclusive period, the sources said, adding 15 clubs out of 20 voted in favour of CVC's bid.
