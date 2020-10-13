Italy's Serie A grants CVC-led consortium exclusive talks on media unit - sources

The club representatives of Italy's Serie A have agreed to enter exclusive talks with a private equity fund consortium led by CVC for the sale of a stake in the soccer league's media unit, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

MILAN: The club representatives of Italy's Serie A have agreed to enter exclusive talks with a private equity fund consortium led by CVC for the sale of a stake in the soccer league's media unit, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The consortium, which includes Advent and state-backed fund FSI, will be granted a four-week exclusive period, the sources said, adding 15 clubs out of 20 voted in favour of CVC's bid.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)