Italy's soccer league recommends salary cuts over coronavirus crisis

MILAN: Italy's top soccer league Serie A on Monday recommended that players' and trainers' annual pay be cut due to the coronavirus emergency.

In a statement, the soccer body suggested that annual gross salaries be cut by a third in case the season does not restart due to the health crisis.

Even if the remaining matches of the 2019/2020 season can be played over the coming months, the league recommends that annual salaries be cut by a sixth, it added.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak)