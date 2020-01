Italy team to face Wales in Six Nations

REUTERS: Italy coach Franco Smith has named the following team to face wales in their Six Nations opener at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

15-Matteo Minozzi, 14-Leonardo Sarto, 13- Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Callum Braley, 8-Braam Steyn, 7-Sebastian Negri, 6-Jake Polledri, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 2-Luca Bigi (captain), 1-Andrea Lovotti.

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Dean Budd, 20-Marco Lazzaroni, 21-Giovanni Licata, 22-Guglielmo Palazzani, 23-Jayden Hayward.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Hugh Lawson)