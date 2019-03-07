Italy team to play England in Six Nations

Italy coach Conor O'Shea named the following team to play England in Saturday's Six Nations game at Twickenham with the returning number 8 Sergio Parisse to captain the side.

15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Edoardo Padovani, 13-Michele Campagnaro, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Angelo Esposito, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Tito Tebaldi, 8-Sergio Parisse, 7-Abraham Steyn, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Dean Budd, 4-Federico Ruzza, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Luca Bigi, 1-Andrea Lovotti

Replacements: 16-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 17-Cherif Traore, 18-Tiziano Pasquali, 19-David Sisi, 20-Jake Polledri, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Ian McKinley, 23-Tommaso Castello

England coach Eddie Jones announced his team earlier on Thursday with winger Joe Cokanasiga and centre Ben Te'o set to start in a heavyweight England backline.

Italy, who are bottom of the standings, have never beaten England and have lost their last 20 matches in the competition.

