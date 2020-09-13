Verstappen out after multiple collision on Tuscan Grand Prix opening lap 

MUGELLO, Italy: The Tuscan Grand Prix was paused on the opening lap on Sunday (Sep 13) when a safety car was deployed following a multiple collision.

The crash resulted in Max Verstappen of Red Bull flying off into the gravel after a tangle with several midfield runners.

He was taken out along with last weekend's Monza victor Pierre Gasly, the first Frenchman to win a Grand Prix since 1996.

Ferrari's departing four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was also involved in the collision and had to pit for repairs along with Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen.

The crash appeared to be caused by a collision between Gasly of Alpha Tauri and fellow-Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Haas while Carlos Sainz of McLaren also spun.

Valtteri Bottas took the lead ahead of his Mercedes teammate and series leader Lewis Hamilton at the start while Verstappen seemed to be bogged down with a lack of power following a late pre-race problem with power-unit software problems that were repaired on the grid.

