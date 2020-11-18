Italy v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game called off due to COVID-19

REUTERS: The Autumn Nations Cup game between Fiji and Italy on Saturday has been called off following 29 positive COVID-19 cases within the Fiji team, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

"The decision was taken after the latest round of COVID-19 tests undertaken yesterday by the Fijian team returned 29 positive cases this morning," Six Nations said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)