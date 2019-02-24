Izzo and Falque down Atalanta to spark Torino's European ambitions

ROME: Armando Izzo and Iago Falque scored either side of the break for Torino on Saturday (Feb 23) as they beat Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A to join the crowded race for European football next season.

Izzo slotted in three minutes before the interval with Falque blasting in the second just after the restart as Torino move seventh, equal on 38 points with Lazio and Atalanta.

Walter Mazzarri's side extended their run of games without conceding a goal to five, a feat they last achieved 24 years ago.

Atalanta are losing pace after looking contenders for Champions League football, suffering a second consecutive defeat following last weekend's 3-1 home loss to AC Milan.

AS Roma, in fifth, take on lowly Frosinone later on Saturday looking to keep pace with Milan, who beat Empoli 3-0 on Friday to move four points ahead of the capital club.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma also need a win to hold off the chasing pack who are now just three points behind.

Fiorentina will look to join Lazio, Torino and Atalanta on 38 points when they take on third-placed Inter Milan in Sunday's late game.

Champions Juventus, who have a 13-point lead at the top, travel to struggling Bologna in search of a boost after their 2-0 Champions League last 16, first leg defeat at Atletico Madrid during the week.

Napoli, in second, play at mid-table Parma.