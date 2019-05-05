Jaguares beat Stormers 30-25 to stay in playoff contention

BUENOS AIRES: The Jaguares scored three tries, the last a penalty try, to beat South Africa's Stormers 30-25 at Velez Sarsfield on Saturday and record their fourth straight Super Rugby win.

The home team, who had lost 35-8 in Cape Town in March, scored an early try when a neat dummy by flyhalf Domingo Miotti let fullback Emiliano Boffelli dart through a gap to pass to flanker Pablo Matera, who touched down under the posts.

Jaguares indiscipline allowed the Stormers to keep in touch throughout and the visitors kicked six penalties - four by flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis and two by fullback Damian Willemse.

Miotti had the home side 13-9 ahead at halftime with his second penalty but a fourth from du Plessis right after the interval kept the Stormers on their heels.

Wing Ramiro Moyano scored the Jaguares’ second try and the Argentine team were awarded a penalty try 10 minutes from time for a deliberate knock-on by JJ Engelbrecht, who was sent to the sin bin.

A late try by replacement wing Seabelo Senatla gave the Stormers a chance to snatch victory in the final minutes, but with the Jaguares down a man with Matera sin-binned the visitors fluffed a throw-in and failed to capitalise.

The win moved the Jaguares three points ahead of the Stormers in the South African conference, and within a point of the Bulls and Sharks.

