Jaguares dismiss Brumbies to reach maiden Super Rugby final

BUENOS AIRES: The Jaguares rode a blistering start and an assured finish to a dominant 39-7 victory over Australia's ACT Brumbies to reach their first Super Rugby final in only their fourth season in the competition on Friday.

Steely defence, clinical finishing and a pitch perfect gameplan gave the Argentines an 11th win in their last 12 matches and a place in next week's final against the Canterbury Crusaders or the Wellington Hurricanes.

Tries from scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli and lock Tomas Lavanini helped them to 20 points in the first 20 minutes as the visitors battled nerves before centre Matias Orlando crossed twice and fullback Emiliano Boffelli once in the second half.

The nine-times champions Crusaders will host the final if they beat the Hurricanes in the other, all-New Zealand, semi-final in Christchurch on Saturday. If the Hurricanes win, the Jaguares will have home advantage next Saturday.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)