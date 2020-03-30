Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.

Toshiro Muto, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chief Executive Officer, attends a news conference after Tokyo 2020 Executive Board Meeting, during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool - RC28UF9NXX9V
The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

