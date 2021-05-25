Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in US support for Olympics

Japanese chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday that Tokyo believes there is no change in U.S. support for holding the Olympics despite its issuing a "do not travel advisory" for Japan the day before.

Japan&apos;s Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Kato attends a news conference at PM Abe&apos;s of
Japan's Health, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Separately, Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said she didn't expect any impact on the Olympics from the advisory.

