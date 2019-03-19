Japan committee chief Takeda to resign as IOC member - Kyodo

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chief Tsunekazu Takeda, who is expected to announce plans to step down on Tuesday, is also set to resign as a member of the International Olympics Committee, Kyodo News reported.

TOKYO: Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chief Tsunekazu Takeda, who is expected to announce plans to step down on Tuesday, is also set to resign as a member of the International Olympics Committee, Kyodo News reported.

French prosecutors placed Takeda under formal investigation in December for suspected corruption in Japan's successful bid to host the 2020 Summer Games.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Peter Rutherford)