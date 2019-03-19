Japan committee chief Takeda to resign as IOC member - Kyodo

Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) chief Tsunekazu Takeda, who is expected to announce plans to step down on Tuesday, is also set to resign as a member of the International Olympics Committee, Kyodo News reported.

FILE PHOTO: Tsunekazu Takeda, President of the Japanese Olympic committee, bows as he attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

French prosecutors placed Takeda under formal investigation in December for suspected corruption in Japan's successful bid to host the 2020 Summer Games.

