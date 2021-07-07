Japan considering barring all fans at Olympic events: Report

TOKYO: Japan's government is floating proposals that would ban fans from all Olympic events, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday (Jul 7), as officials scramble to address public concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Medical experts have said for weeks that no spectators would be the least risky option. Organisers have already banned overseas spectators and set a cap on domestic spectators at 50 per cent of capacity, up to 10,000 people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mainichi, citing sources within government, said that discussions about barring spectators were partly the result of political considerations after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's ruling party failed to win a majority in an election for Tokyo's assembly last Sunday, partly due to dissatisfaction over the government's virus measures.

The issue of spectators is due to be decided at five-way talks on Thursday including Tokyo's governor and the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, who arrives in Japan that day.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Asked about the issue of spectators at a press conference on Tuesday, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said that Suga has said holding the Games without spectators was a possibility.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Thursday, the government is likely to extend a state of quasi-emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original end date of Jul 11, government sources have said.

Kyodo News reported that the extension would likely last a month, meaning that the curbs will be in place throughout the Olympics, which close with a ceremony on Aug 8.

Japan has not had the explosive COVID-19 outbreaks seen elsewhere, but has seen more than 800,000 cases and more than 14,800 deaths. A slow vaccination roll-out has meant that only a quarter of its population has had at least one COVID-19 shot.